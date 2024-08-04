Daniel Wiffen: Avalanche of congratulations as Armagh swimming hero seizes another Olympic medal
Wiffen, competing for Ireland, took bronze in the 1,500 metres a short time ago.
The 23-year-old has now secured a seventh medal by Northern Ireland athletes at the Games after his 800m success was followed up by gold for Jack McMillan (Team GB, swimming), Hannah Scott (Team GB, rowing) and Rhys McClenaghan (Team Ireland, gymnastics).
In a memorable summer for sport on these shores, Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, silver) and Philip Doyle (Team Ireland, bronze) have also finished on the podium.
Heading into Paris, Northern Ireland’s Olympic Games gold record stood at three previous wins for Lady Mary Peters (1972), Jimmy Kirkwood (1988) and Stephen Martin (1988).
Here’s a small selection of the outpouring of warm words for the Magheralin man after his latest win.
Sport Ireland (@sportireland) tweeted: “Huge congratulations Daniel, a phenomenal achievement. We are so proud of you.”
Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf): “Congratulations to Daniel Wiffen as he clinches his second medal of the Olympics with a bronze – a fantastic showing from local athletes in Paris!”
Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug): “Congratulations to Daniel Wiffen from Magheralin on his Olympic. Bronze medal for #TeamIreland to go with his Olympic gold.”
Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisTD): “Amazing few days in #Paris2024. Ireland now certain to secure record Olympic medal haul! Another medal won by Daniel Wiffen today!”
In a post-race interview, Wiffen said: “When you hit gold in the first time you race, you kind of don’t want less than that.
"But I’m happy, you know? We never had a medal before this competition in the Olympics for men. And to come away with two, I’m very happy.
"Today’s race didn’t go my way. But who cares? I’m an Olympic champion.”
UCC law professor Ursula Kilkelly: “What a brilliant interview from Daniel Wiffen, so right to be pleased with his bronze medal and with important perspective on all he has achieved and all that lies ahead for him still. Immense.”
