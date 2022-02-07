Daphne the impressive PSNI search hero

Daphne the PSNI sniffer dog. PSNI image

In a post on the Newry, Mourne and Down PSNI Facebook page, officers said the Belgian Malinois assisted in a “large scale search and rescue mission” in the Rostrevor area for a missing man on Sunday.

The message said: “We were very kindly assisted by a large number of concerned members of the local community and our police helicopter.

“Thankfully Daphne the sniffer dog was at scene when she located the male who received medical treatment at the scene. Thanks to all who helped and special congratulations to Daphne.”

One of many posts in response said: “Top work PD Daphne! Best Girl! Hope you get lots of treats after your shift!”

On her own Facebook page, the daughter of the man who went missing also thanked both the police and everyone who took part in the search.

Shes said: “Dad been found I can’t thank people enough and the police for his search. He been found and going to hospital.