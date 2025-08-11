Date set for inquest into death of London man found at Giant’s Causeway
Lester McLennan , 20, of South Vale, was reported missing to police last November 2 sparking a search operation.
The keen hiker had been on a family holiday in Northern Ireland , when he took a solo visit to see the natural beauty spot on the region's north coast.
His body was found on February 23 at the Giant's Causeway close to Bushmills.
A brief review hearing at Belfast Coroner's Court on Monday morning was told the inquest is likely to be heard on the planned date of September 8 .
Mr McLennan's mother Lalitha was among those who attended the hearing remotely.
Coroner Joe McCrisken said they are in a "good position to proceed on the date that has been listed, September 8 ".
The inquest is to be heard in one day at Coleraine courthouse.