Date set for inquest into death of London man found at Giant’s Causeway

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:26 BST
Lester McLennan was last seen travelling by bus to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast
An inquest into the death of a London man found at the Giant's Causeway is set to be heard in September

Lester McLennan , 20, of South Vale, was reported missing to police last November 2 sparking a search operation.

The keen hiker had been on a family holiday in Northern Ireland , when he took a solo visit to see the natural beauty spot on the region's north coast.

His body was found on February 23 at the Giant's Causeway close to Bushmills.

A brief review hearing at Belfast Coroner's Court on Monday morning was told the inquest is likely to be heard on the planned date of September 8 .

Mr McLennan's mother Lalitha was among those who attended the hearing remotely.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said they are in a "good position to proceed on the date that has been listed, September 8 ".

The inquest is to be heard in one day at Coleraine courthouse.

