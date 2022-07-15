Date set for Jamie Bryson civil action against solicitor

Jamie Bryson

Mr Bryson revealed in September 2020 that he intended to sue Colin McMenamin, who then worked for the Tughans law firm in Belfast – alleging he had been subjected to online abuse and harassment.

According to the Northern Ireland Court Service, the case will be heard on September 19, 2022.

Mr Bryson said he initiated the civil action over what he claims are “derogatory and defamatory remarks” and is “seeking substantial damages.”

He said: “I confirm my legal claim against Mr Colin McMenamin, who is currently a solicitor at KRW Law, will proceed to hearing in September.

“I am seeking substantial damages for what I allege to have been a course of conduct of harassment and abuse over a significant period of time.

“This included numerous derogatory and defamatory remarks about me.”

Mr Bryson added: “At this time I can say no more on the specifics of my damages claim, but all matters will be aired in open court and of course the media will be free to observe and report on proceedings in line with the principle of open justice.”