The funeral of long-serving DUP stalwart David Hilditch has been told he has left the Earth for “an eternal refuge” beyond.

Funeral for DUP MLA David Hilditch at Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. Mr Hildtich was a former MLA, twice-serving Mayor of Carrickfergus Borough Council and Director of Carrick Rangers Football Club. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Pastor Drew Hamill told mourners that “David is safe today – safe in a wonderful place where there’s no more cancer, no more sickness”.

He spoke of having talked to Mr Hilditch in his final days, and said that the former MLA “was confident in his Saviour who’d saved him, and was going to take him home”.

David William Hilditch was known to many as Davy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hilditch on the order of service for today's funeral

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He died aged 60 on Sunday November 5 at the Macmillan Unit in Antrim Area Hospital with family by his side after a battle with cancer.

Carrickfergus town centre was at a virtual standstill as a guard of honour including fellow Orangemen and bandsmen lined the town's main street on Friday, as his coffin was conveyed through the streets – accompanied for a time by two Lambeg drummers – to the Town Hall where the service was conducted.

The pallbearers included DUP peers Rev Willie McCrea and Nigel Dodds, and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister were present among the mourners.

Pastor Hamill of Victoria Evangelical Hall in the town took the service, which included the hymns Amazing Grace and What A Friend We Have In Jesus.

Funeral for DUP MLA David Hilditch at Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. Mr Hildtich was a former MLA, twice-serving Mayor of Carrickfergus Borough Council and Director of Carrick Rangers Football Club. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pastor Hamill said that, unusually, Mr Hilditch had been a member of two Orange lodges: Woodburn Ebenezer LOL787 in Carrick, and Stormont LOL2015.

He told the News Letter: “I knew David as a friend from BB days growing up in Carrick. He lived in the Woodburn area and attended school at Woodburn Primary, then Carrick Grammar.

"He started work as a roofer, then as a postman, and was awarded a bravery award for foiling a robbery at the local post office before entering politics…

"He was an honest hard-working councillor, passionate for the people of the town.

Funeral for DUP MLA David Hilditch at Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. Mr Hildtich was a former MLA, twice-serving Mayor of Carrickfergus Borough Council and Director of Carrick Rangers Football Club. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He joined our church in 2016 and was faithful and helpful in many ways, providing assistance for the needy, delivering hot meals during Covid, and out on Christmas day dressing as Santa.

"He was a very close friend, and a great friend to many in the town.”

Mr Hilditch was married and had two children, Michael and Stuart, and was grandfather to Megan, Paige and Jack.

His name first appears in electoral records in 1989, when had is listed as having stood unsuccessfully as a Protestant Unionist in the Carrick council election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the funeral for DUP MLA David Hilditch at Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the next election, 1993, he stood for the DUP and won a seat.

He then did so again in 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2011, consistently being the top-voted unionist in Carrick.

He was deputy mayor of the town once, and its mayor twice.

During much of that time he was also an MLA, having first won a seat in 1998.

He fought another five successful Assembly elections after that, topping the poll in East Antrim twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was known for his focus on constituency issues, rather than seeking the limelight or becoming embroiled in controversial political issues.

DUP MLA Joanne Bunting and TUV leader Jim Allister at the funeral for DUP MLA David Hilditch at Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim.

For example, out of the 14 Assembly questions he asked during the abortive 2022/23 session of Stormont, 11 were about very specific local bread-and-butter issues in his constituency.

He stepped down as an MLA just under two months before his death.

Carrick Rangers FC described him as a "tireless worker" and a "pillar of the club", where he had served variously as its secretary, treasurer, chairman, and its safety officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a fixture at matches, patrolling the pitchside and chatting to fans, and also served as the chairman of the Assembly's all-party group on football.

His son Stuart, a former player with Carrick Rangers, died in September 2019 after a roughly three-year battle with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He was in his 30s.