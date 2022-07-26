David Trimble 1944-2022: Books of condolence opening across Northern Ireland and here’s how to sign

Belfast City Council has opened a physical book of condolence in City Hall, with Sinn Fein lord mayor Christina Black first to sign.

An online version is expected to go live shortly.

In Derry City and Strabane District Council, a physical book will be opened today from 4.30pm by Sinn Fein mayor Sandra Duffy, who said: “David Trimble played a pivotal role in paving the way for peace, and used his influence to change attitudes and perceptions that fuelled hatred and mistrust here at a time when it was needed most.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th July 2022 Picture by Matt Mackey / /PressEye Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Christina Black opened a book of condolence in memory of Lord Trimble at City Hall today (Tuesday 26 July). The book will be available for signing in the main reception hall of Belfast City Hall during normal opening hours.

“He was undoubtedly courageous in his determination to bring about change, when many within his own community opposed his views.

“He took personal risks to secure a better future for others, and saw the value of dialogue and compromise when it came to achieving the shared objective of enduring peace.”

It will be available to sign from 9am to 7pm on weekdays, and 9am to 5.30pm on weekends.

An online equivalent is available here: www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences/Book-of-Condolence-for-David-Trimble

Newry Mourne and Down District Council has opened an online book, which will close on August 9.

Launching it, council chairman Michael Savage (SDLP) said: “David Trimble was a man of principle who worked with Seamus Mallon to put all our people before politics and lead us down the path to peace.

“His lasting legacy is the key role he played in taking us from a place of violence to a normalised society. The Good Friday Agreement would not have happened without him and this is widely acknowledged by all sections of our community.”

It is available at this link: www.newrymournedown.org/book-of-condolence-for-lord-david-trimble

And Mid Ulster District Council has also opened an online book, viewable here: www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence

Marking the occasion, Sinn Fein chairwoman of the council Cora Corry said: “I join with so many other people right across the globe to express my condolences to the family of David Trimble and to pay tribute to him.

“His courage in the peace process and his contribution to the creation of the Good Friday Agreement cannot be understated. He leaves a legacy for us all”.

