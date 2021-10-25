DCDA deliver tea boxes to local senior citizens

However due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Covid -9 restrictions this was not possible.

Not to be defeated the Diamond Community Development Association decided to bring some treats to their senior residents in their own homes instead.

Committee members delivered in total 115 afternoon tea boxes over two days to very appreciative members of the local community.

DCDA committee members David Cassells, Geoffrey Frizzell, Hilda Winter, Paula Winter, Geoffrey Winter

It was a very enjoyable experience not only for those receiving their box of goodies but also for those delivering them as it was a great opportunity to meet and have a chat with neighbours and friends and get to know people living close by.

There was a great response from all those receiving an afternoon tea box and the Diamond Community Development Association hope to follow this event with further plans to enable the community to meet and enjoy time together.

The Diamond Community Development Association would like to take this opportunity to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for assisting them with this project.

DCDA committee members John and Stephanie Heyburn heading off to deliver afternoon tea

