Death toll hits 2,769 in Northern Ireland after another seven people die with Covid-19

They all died within the last 24 hours.

That means a total of 2,769 people have now died with Covid-19 in NI.

Meanwhile another 1,228 people have tested positive for the virus.

According to the dashboard there are now 395 Covid-19 confirmed patients in NI hospitals - with 39 of those battling for their lives in ICU.

There are now 36 active Covid-19 outbreaks in NI Care Homes.

Meanwhile NI hospitals are said to have a 107% occupancy rate.

A Covid Testing sign

