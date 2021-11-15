Death toll in Northern Ireland with Covid-19 hits 2,797 after 5 more deaths - 1,457 people test positive

This means that a total of 2,797 have now succumbed to the virus.

This number comprises 1,526 men and 1,270 women.

There are now 412 people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our hospitals - and 37 of that number in ICU.

Meanwhile there are now 40 cases of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

And the capacity of our hospitals now stands at 104%.

The last seven days has seen 10,490 people test positive for Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health statistics there has been a marked increase of cases in ths Mid Ulster council region - cases have more than doubled in the past fortnight to 779.7 per 100,000.

Figures show extent of Covid-linked deaths

Another 1,457 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health on Monday.

In total, 2,814,862 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA Alex Easton said he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The North Down representative said he took ill last Wednesday, and tested positive on Thursday.

“Late on Wednesday I began feeling extremely unwell with a headache, fever and a cough. I booked a test for Thursday and received a positive result,” he said.

“My priority is to keep those around me safe including the public and friends and family so I will be isolating until the following Thursday as instructed, and cancelled all my meetings, appointments and attending the NI Assembly.”

Mr Easton said he has been “forced into his bed” with the virus, adding that although he has received his vaccination, the illness has been “tough to handle”.

“I dread to think what it would be like having not taken the vaccination.

“Fortunately, I am starting to recover and thank those who have sent me kind wishes for a speedy recovery, they are very much appreciated,” he added.

AND the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendation to extend the Covid-19 vaccine to the 40 to 49 age group and offer second doses to 16 to 17-year-olds will be implemented in Northern Ireland, the Stormont Health Minister has said.

Robin Swann said he will announce very shortly a “series of initiatives”.

“These initiatives will include a further programme of walk-in and pop-up clinics – for booster doses, as well as vaccination opportunities for 12 to 17-year-olds, and for first and second doses generally,” he said.

“I would again urge people who have not yet come forward for their first dose to do so without further delay. Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect each other and support our health service during what will be an incredibly tough winter.”

The Department of Health indicated the booster doses will be rolled out on a phased basis, given the six month minimum gap between second doses and booster doses.

The department said the number of booster/third doses delivered in Northern Ireland has passed the 200,000 mark.

The Stormont Executive will meet on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic as high case numbers places the health service in Northern Ireland under pressure.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the matter was discussed at the Executive on Monday morning, and an update from the Health Minister Robin Swann.

“We’re going to have a dedicated discussion at the Executive meeting this Wednesday, and indeed we have asked the Health Minister to bring forward a detailed update in terms of looking at options going forward,” she told reporters at Stormont.

“We have always said that we will be led by the health and medical advice, and indeed we will discuss that in greater detail on Wednesday.

“We’re all acutely aware of the issues that we have seen over the weekend and that presents real concerns for us, and indeed once we get that assessment from health professionals, we will take that seriously in terms of recommendations that they make going forward.”

