Decision to extend Troubles pension deadline shows NI Secretary prepared to listen: SEFF
Mr Donaldson described the move by NI Secretary Hillary Benn as a good indication that he is “prepared to listen and to adapt policy thinking in line with delivering better outcomes for victims/survivors”.
However, Mr Donaldson said: “A stiffer test is ahead for him in respect of legacy and of agreeing a set of proposals which will ensure all victims/survivors have pathways to justice, truth and accountability.”
Mr Donaldson added: "Equal access for all eligible victims/survivors is a principle that must be enacted in not only word, but also action”.
DUP MLA Joanne Bunting has also welcomed the government’s decision to extend the deadline for applications to August 2026.
“This is an important decision, and one that will be welcomed by innocent victims. It is vital that those who suffered physical or psychological injuries in the Troubles are able to access the scheme”.
Ms Bunting added: It is a matter of regret that the administration of the scheme has been slow for many applicants.“With the extension of the scheme now confirmed, it is also important that organisations who assist innocent victims are also supported in continuing to guide people through the application process, which can be challenging.
"Furthermore, we must see the Government continue to promote awareness of this support.
"There are still too many people who would be eligible for the payment, but are not aware of the scheme. This must be addressed”.