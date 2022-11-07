Dee Conaghan was nine years old when her father Rory, a judge, was murdered at their home in Belfast by an IRA man posing as postman. A short time earlier, in another part of Belfast, magistrate Martin McBirney had also been shot dead.

After moving to Londonderry, Dee, who has been honoured for her dedication to the arts, said she was extremely fortunate to find a lifeline as she struggled to come to terms with her father’s death.

She said: "He was shot dead in front of me when I was nine and during that time I completely switched off from everything in life.

Stage Beyond founder Dee Conaghan has dedicated her life to addressing the lack of arts provision for young people with learning disabilities in Northern Ireland

"But the only part of me that was kept alive was through drama and when we moved to Derry, I went to see a woman who would do drama all day with me – poems, character sketches and it was such a lifeline for me. It kind of saved me.

"And so, I was always interested in what drama can do for people and how transformative it can be whether that's in a big way or a tiny way.

As the founder of Stage Beyond Dee has dedicated her life to addressing the lack of arts provision for young people with learning disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Her inspiring story has been made into a work of art by illustrator Yoniest Chun as part of a campaign championing people who are making the arts more accessible for all, with the help of National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes every week.

Artist Yoniest Chun, known for his cartoon-inspired work, has created a digital piece of art that immortalises Dee Conaghan’s story

Stage Beyond have now worked with high profile stage professionals in several stage productions and workshops.

Most recently, the Royal Shakespeare Company's Conall Morrison directed a production titled 'Hamlet, Prince of Derry' for Stage Beyond before winning the 2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards trophy for Best Digital Drama for the show.

Dee said: "It's all about creating high quality performances with people with learning difficulties and why shouldn't people with learning difficulties be exposed to the best in the business.

"It's not just a wee drama. I think sometimes people with learning difficulties suffer from other people's low expectations. And we're very much about showing that we all have a talent.

"We all recognise that given the right tools and support, we all have the opportunity to shine, and our stars shine brightly in Stage Beyond."

She added: "I would like to see Stage Beyond as a recognised theatre company on a par with other theatre companies in the country.

"We want to show what we can do and the transformative power of the arts, not just in awards but in the small things like being able to say hello or get on the bus and travel independently."

Three additional digital portraits have been created by artist Yoniest Chun as part of The National Lottery’s Peoples’ Portraits series.

Those honoured with a portrait are Kevin Walker (SignKid), a deaf rapper and producer from London, Charlie Little a deafblind film enthusiast in Scotland and Welsh performer Jonny Cotsen.