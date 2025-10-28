The Department for Infrastructure has announced its intention to increase fares on the Rathlin Island ferry service.

The change to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that began on October 27.

Currently a single fare on the ferry costs £8 for an adult and £4 for a child. Under the new scheme, the costs would rise to £8.45 and £4.20 respectively.