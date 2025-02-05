Derry Girls: Planning application submitted to retain pub awning which partially obscures famous mural dedicated to comedy show

An application to retain a controversial awning at a Londonderry bar and restaurant, which partially covers the ‘Derry Girls’ mural, has been received by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A retrospective application, to retain the outdoor seating area and roof canopy at the beer garden adjacent to Badgers Bar and Restaurant on Orchard Street, was recently submitted to council’s planning portal.

The awning was erected in September last year, following a successful application in March 2022 to construct “canvas awnings on powder coated aluminium frames”.

This has led to some controversy as the awning partially obscures a mural dedicated to the hit Londonderry-based sitcom, which is a popular site among locals and tourists.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said Badgers is a well-known traditional bar/restaurant operated by two generations of the McDaid family for over 30 years.

The statement also noted that the mural was permitted on the premises by the McDaid family and has become an “iconic symbol of the city for tourism”, but it is not to be “to the detriment of their business”.

“Talks have been ongoing with relevant parties to have the mural retained and reinvented,” the statement added. “This development has no impact on the listed features of the building in any physical or visual form”.

