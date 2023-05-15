News you can trust since 1737
Derry Girls scoops Bafta TV award for best scripted comedy - Lisa Magee asks Channel 4 to “please never change” - pictures

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:50 BST

Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls has won the Bafta TV award for best scripted comedy.

It comes after actress Siobhan McSweeney won best female performance in a comedy programme for her role as Sister Michael.

Writer Lisa McGee thanked Channel 4, asking it to “please never change”.

Siobhan Mc Sweeney playing her part

Siobhan Mc Sweeney playing her part Photo: Channel 4

Lisa McGee and Siobhan McSweeney with the award for Scripted Comedy, for Derry Girls, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London.

Lisa McGee and Siobhan McSweeney with the award for Scripted Comedy, for Derry Girls, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Photo: Jeff Moore

Chelsea Clinton playing a part in Derry Girls

Chelsea Clinton playing a part in Derry Girls Photo: Channel 4

Lian Neeson in Derry Girls

Lian Neeson in Derry Girls Photo: Channel 4

