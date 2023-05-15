Derry Girls scoops Bafta TV award for best scripted comedy - Lisa Magee asks Channel 4 to “please never change” - pictures
Channel 4 series Derry Girls has won the Bafta TV award for best scripted comedy.
It comes after actress Siobhan McSweeney won best female performance in a comedy programme for her role as Sister Michael.
Writer Lisa McGee thanked Channel 4, asking it to “please never change”.
