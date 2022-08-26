Derrymacash Postmaster marks 30 years serving community
Postmaster Terence Mulholland has loyally served his community for three decades
Derrymacash man, Terence Mulholland was in the right place at the right time 30 years ago when his local Post Office was added to his recently opened convenience store.
Now Terence has been presented with his Post Office 30 years’ long service award by Post Office area manager, Karen Munn.
Postmaster Terence, said: “The best thing about being a postmaster being able to provide essential services to the community.
Most Popular
-
1
WATCH: Loyalist activist Moore Holmes uses new video to warn Protocol Bill will change nothing – instead it depends on Tories’ will to act
-
2
MI5 and PSNI operation sees two New IRA suspects charged
-
3
MP Sammy Wilson suggests John Herron may be better suited to GAA if he wants to continue to glorify terrorism
-
4
Northern Ireland Protocol: Anger as EU imposes 25% tax on steel coming into NI in from GB
-
5
A so-called ‘token Catholic’ speaks out: ‘I am sickened by republicans trolls targeting SEFF’
“The Co Armagh shop and Post Office was open throughout the pandemic, apart from a couple of blips.
“We took extra precautions and put up protective screens very early on to protect the staff. We needed to stay healthy, so that they could continue to serve the community. People relied on us.
“The role of a Post Office has changed over the years and we have evolved with the time. Now people are getting their packages sent to the Post Office for collection and there’s lots of home shopping returns.
“We have a big role to play in personal and business banking as lots of banks have closed and we do cash and cheque deposits for all of the major banks.”
Post Office area manager, Karen Munn, added: “Terence has loyally served this community as Postmaster for three decades and run the shop for even longer. We thank Terence for his devoted service.”