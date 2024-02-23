Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Saturday night event at the Devenish bar in Finaghy last weekend has dominated headlines all week.

Belfast City Council and the PSNI are currently reviewing the event after a video of it went viral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Woodward, the owner and manager of the XXL Pleasure Boys show said he was aware that there are reports on social media that his show is to appear in Dundalk this weekend.

The XXL Pleasure Boys appeared in the Devenish bar in Finaghy last weekend.

However he dismissed all such reports.

"No, that is false. There's been a few people that have advertised that we were actually appearing at certain venues.”

He currently has no bookings for anywhere on the island of Ireland, he added.

However they have had many inquiries from Northern Ireland.

"Yes, we've got nonstop inquiries to be fair and some 1000 women now want to come to see the event themselves. Some are even travelling over the water to Liverpool to see us in April.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says one group of 50 women is planning to travel across the Irish Sea for the event. He believes they may plan to take a coach and ferry.

And he said they are now going to ban the use of mobile phones during their shows.

"Yes, this is something that we're looking into, just to help the ladies and the guys who come to the show, to make sure that they're not going to be blasted all over social media like what's just happened now [in Northern Ireland]."

"I think that's probably the best way forward. I have had a conversation with the boys and have chatted to some of the office team here. And I think that's what we're all thinking is probably for the best, at least for now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it is normal for video footage of their performances in England to circulate on social media.

"It's normal everywhere, it just wouldn't usually go this viral," he said. "You might get one or two people sharing it in WhatsApp groups and things like with maybe the occasional little video."