The Saturday night event at the Devenish bar was billed as the "Pleasure Boys XXL Tour" with the venue advertising that they were making their return to The Devenish for "a night of exciting thrills".

Videos from the event circulated on social media showing a dozen nude male strippers on the stage with performing what the tour manager described as "simulated" sexual acts with women on stage.

Belfast City Council is investigating the event while the PSNI says it is also reviewing it.

The event has dominated headlines all week, with many offering strong opinions both ways.

The company manager, John Woodward acknowledged that the videos have caused much speculation on social media about causing possible divorces in Belfast.

"But these videos that have been circulating have also created a lot of problems for my guys back here [in England]," he told the News Letter.

"The guys are not used to these videos going viral either. And they've all got families and mothers and sisters and, and whatever, so it's also affected them. I don't think these videos that have gone viral have helped anybody's home life."

He confirmed that at least some of his dancers have partners, wives and girlfriends and that it has put pressure on their relationships with them.

"Yeah, their partners, their mothers, their sisters, they all know what they do. But it's not blasted out on social media."

The problem, he said, was only caused by short clips of 5% of the show when the stage was crowded with men and women performing simulated sex.

In fact, he said, it was a three hour show, which also contained acrobatics, fire handling, angle grinding and hand balancing.

Asked why the viral video clips would have caused his dancers problems with their wives and partners when they know what they do for a living, he replied: "Because the video that has been circulated has been a tiny little clip when everybody came on the stage at the end of the evening. And it wasn't the choreographed routine that we usually do.

"It was a made-up section because certain events happened and the guys just reacted to what was in front of them. But it does look bad, doesn't it? It does look like there's certain things going on when there is not."

The naked dancers would take a bow and have a slow dance, with a few women on stage.

However in Finaghy, he said another 30 women rushed onto the stage

"And they're all going in different positions and things, so the guys are reacting to what the girls' positions are at that time. So it looks different. It's not rehearsed."

And this is what has upset the partners of his dancers, he says.

"That small clip that we've all seen does make it look like there's more going on than what actually was."

However they always video the entire evening from several angles for their own protection.