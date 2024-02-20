Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Saturday night event - at the Devenish Bar and Grill in Finaghy - was billed as the "Pleasure Boys XXL Tour" with the venue advertising that they were making their return to The Devenish for "a night of exciting thrills".

The bar advised patrons it was a Valentine's Weekend Special and to "Expect plenty [of] thrills and dancing.... Perfect for a girls night out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos claiming to be from the event circulated on social media over the weekend. The videos showed perhaps a dozen women on stage – apparently patrons – performing actions with naked men along to music.

The event - at the Devenish Bar and Grill in Finaghy on Saturday was billed as the "Pleasure Boys XXL Tour".

The PSNI has now told the News Letter it is looking into the event.

"Police have received one report regarding an event at licensed premises on Finaghy Road North, Belfast on Saturday, 17th February," a spokeswoman said.

"Officers are currently reviewing the circumstances. As enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also advised that the granting and enforcement of entertainment licences is controlled by local councils under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

Belfast City Council also told the News Letter that it was investigating the event.

A council spokeswoman said: “Council is currently investigating the event at the Devenish Bar over the weekend. As this is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The owner and director of Pleasure Boys, John Woodward, rejected claims from the BBC’s Stephen Nolan that the show was degrading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Absolutely not,” he told the Nolan Show on Monday. “You're just giving somebody a bit of release, a bit of entertainment, something they generally don't get anywhere else.

"It's a special event, it's not something you'll see just walking down the street. You pay for a ticket for one of our shows and there's dancing, fire, acrobatics, and then obviously the nudity, which is the ending."

Mr Nolan asked if men leaning their crotches over the faces of women was acrobatics?

Mr Woodward replied: “The video that you have actually seen is the ending where the girls had stormed the stage. This wasn't planned, this was something that just happened at the end of the evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nolan put it to him that the dancers’ genitalia was touching the women at this point.

Mr Woodward replied: “They were fully nude at the stage when the stage got stormed, so obviously they carried on… it did get a bit out of hand.”

"This was the finale when the boys came out and took a bow and the girls stormed the stage, then they carried on dancing with the girls. They weren't just going to walk off the stage at that point."

He added: “Everything we do, it's crowd participation and everything is simulated, there's absolutely no sort of sexual acts going on during the show."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said UK venues can apply for a special events license which covers such a performance, with venues able to apply for 12 of these licenses a year.

The News Letter contacted local councillors and MLAs from Alliance, DUP, Sinn Fein and SDLP for reaction, however none has been offered.