The event - at the Devenish Bar and Grill in Finaghy was billed as the "Pleasure Boys XXL Tour" with the venue advertising that they were making their return to The Devenish for "a night of exciting thrills".

The bar advised patrons it was a Valentine's Weekend Special and to "Expect plenty [of] thrills and dancing.... Perfect for a girls night out."

Videos claiming to be from the event circulated on social media over the weekend. The videos showed show perhaps a dozen women on stage – apparently patrons – performing actions with naked men to music.

The Pleasure Boys XXL Tours social media site bill themselves as “an electrifying night of sizzling entertainment that will leave you breathless”.

"UK Pleasure Boys are going to ignite the stage with their Jaw- dropping performances!

“Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with seductive moves, mesmerizing routines, and unrivalled charisma. Our handsome, talented performers will captivate you with their irresistible charm and mind-blowing dance skills.

“Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a night out with friends, UK Pleasure Boys guarantees an experience like no other. Prepare to be enthralled by their tantalising performances, cheeky banter, and an atmosphere charged with excitement.

“Do not miss the hottest event in town! Book your tickets now for a scintillating night that will leave you wanting more. Grab your friends, let loose, and indulge in an evening of pure pleasure with the UK Pleasure Boys!

“Please note that this event is strictly for guests aged 18 and above.”

The Facebook advert for the Finaghy event itself prompted almost 900 reactions, which were fairly evenly balanced between humour, interest in videos of the event, as well as open disgust and anger.

The following comments were posted by a range of women.

"I didn't see anyone get up to leave they musta enjoyed it," said one.

"Next one be a sell out Next one be a sell out," said another.

Others asked where they could see videos of the event, and were told that social media providers were deleting the videos.

But others were not impressed.

"Why was this not stopped? It is disgusting. The manager should have stopped this."

Another added: "Think your room needs deep cleaned, after seeing videos."

Yet another added: "To bring an act like that to a family venue is a disgrace........"

The News Letter has contacted the Devenish, the PSNI and Belfast City Council for comment.