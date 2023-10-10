‘Discussions must start immediately on funding Casement Park for Euro 2028’

Discussions must begin immediately on how the construction of Casement Park in Belfast can be funded ahead of the Euro 2028 football tournament, an SDLP MLA has said.

Casement Park has been derelict for a number of years. Photo: Pacemaker

Justin McNulty said there is political will to redevelop the GAA stadium, while Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said hosting international matches at the stadium is the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

European football’s governing body, Uefa, confirmed on Tuesday that the UK and Ireland will jointly host the tournament.

As part of the successful bid, Casement Park has been listed as one of the stadiums where games will be played.

But the site is currently derelict and plans by the GAA to redevelop it with a 34,000 capacity have been mired in controversy and hit by delays.

The project has been been delayed by a series of legal challenges and is further complicated by the lack of a functioning Executive at Stormont.

The redevelopment has also been hit by rising costs, with an original projected price tag from almost a decade ago of £77.5 million now believed to have spiralled well above £100 million.

The GAA is part-funding the project but has yet to reach an agreement with Stormont on how to cover a multimillion-pound shortfall.

Unionists have expressed concern about further public money being committed to the project.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish Government would be prepared to foot some of the bill.

In a social media post, Ms O’Neill said: “Uefa has confirmed the joint bid between Ireland and Britain for the 2028 European Championships has been successful, with Casement Park being one of the host stadiums for the games.

“This is an incredible opportunity of a lifetime.

“The hosting of this prestigious tournament will grow our economy, create jobs, and showcase everything that makes our island and people amazing.”

Mr McNulty said focus must now turn to getting Casement Park built and how the project will be financed.

He said: “The Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) has said the British Government will find the money for the redevelopment of the stadium and the Irish Government have offered to help finance the project.

“The political will is there and we need to get everyone around a table to hammer out the details so that work can commence at Casement without delay.”

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said: “No more public money should go to a project which was ill-conceived from the outset, running massively over budget and encountering significant opposition from local residents.