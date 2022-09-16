Displays of public unity to mark silent tribute to Queen Elizabeth
A number of public gatherings will take place tomorrow evening for those wishing to come together to observe a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II.
A National Moment of Reflection has been organised to mark the passing of the UK’s longest reigning monarch last Thursday.
At 8pm on Sunday – on the eve of the state funeral in London – towns and villages right across the United Kingdom will fall silent in tribute.
In Co Fermanagh, the Royal Black Institution will hold a vigil outside Enniskillen Castle from 7.40pm.
In a Facebook message, Royal Black county grand master Tom Elliott said the vigil will take place at the lower side of the car park beside the castle wall.
“It will take the form of a hymn, Bible reading, prayers, a short tribute and lead us to the minute silence at 8pm. This is open to everyone to attend. Please encourage as many as possible to attend this short memorable occasion,” he said.
A number of Royal British Legion (RBL) branches are also holding open air services.
In Dromore, Co Down, members of the public are invited to join with military veterans for a short service, including the opportunity to lay floral tributes, in the town square from 7.45pm. A similar event will take place in Rathfriland at the war memorial in Church Square.
In Newtownards, a service will take place in Conway Square from 7.30pm onwards, where the national anthem will be played by the Newtowards Melody Flute Band following the minute’s silence.