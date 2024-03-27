Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The control has been implemented to prevent livestock worrying and attacks, with a public consultation on the matter during 2023 also being released.

Signage has been erected to inform dog owners of the new legislation and to remind them that the offence of not having their dog on a lead may result in an £80 fixed penalty.

Environmental wardens will also undertake educational patrols in the area to raise awareness on the coming order and will also be undertaking enforcement patrols after April 1.

Livestock worrying has many forms such as barking, chasing, biting, killing. The Council added that any dog can worry livestock, no matter how well trained.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “We are fortunate here in Causeway Coast and Glens to have the beautiful and often dramatic landscape from Ballintoy to White Park Bay.

“After recent public consultation on the matter I welcome the introduction of this new order to keep dogs on leads at all times between Ballintoy and White Park Bay.

