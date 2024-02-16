Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has been away from work since September when he underwent an unplanned medical procedure.

Last September the PFNI passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Hamilton in respect of his handling of a high-profile incident on Belfast’s Ormeau Road that led to two officers being disciplined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The federation vote came after a High Court judge ruled that the disciplinary process against the two junior officers had been unlawful. That ruling was one of a number of controversies within the PSNI that eventually led to the resignation of Chief Constable Simon Byrne in September.

The NI Policing Board has approved the secondment of Mr Hamilton and the final decision now rests with the DoJ.

Federation chairman Liam Kelly has called for a thorough examination of the processes and system that allows the secondment recommendation, and said officers are “incensed”.

Referring to the Ormeau Road incident and subsequent judicial review, Mr Kelly said: “There has been no follow up investigation instigated whatsoever into what actually occurred and, therefore, no accountability for any of the decisions and punitive actions taken by both senior officers against their junior colleagues.