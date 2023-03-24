Donaghadee named best place to live in Northern Ireland in Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023 list

The Sunday Times judges praised Donaghadee on the Ards Peninsula for its thriving high street, beautiful seaside location and the lively spirit on display in its regular festivals or community groups such as the cold-water swimmers the Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers.

“All the joy of living by the sea surrounded by a friendly community is what you get in this colourful seaside town. It has been attracting attention, from viewers of the BBC daytime TV drama Hope Street, but it’s also in demand by commuters from Belfast and beyond who are happy to add a few extra miles to their journey in return for clean seas to swim in, beautiful views and a lively community that comes out in force for the summer and Christmas festivals.”

Three locations in Northern Ireland are featured in the comprehensive guide – the others were Ormeau and Enniskillen.

Looking out over Donaghadee

The judges had this to say about Ormeau: “Like the city itself, Belfast’s best suburb is bursting with hospitality. The Upper Ormeau Road is now lined with an extraordinary selection of top-notch restaurants and coffee shops, but its traditional pubs are still going strong, too. A good choice of attractive Victorian homes, excellent schools and lovely parks make it a perfect location for family life, with all the fun of downtown Belfast within easy walking distance.”

Enniskillen was praised in the following terms: “Access to the wild and wonderful watery playground of Lough Erne is what puts this handsome historic town ahead of the crowd. It’s not its only advantage. It also has a lively, independent town centre with a good mix of practical and interesting shops, as well as a choice of good golf courses and a wonderfully relaxed pace of life."

Helen Davies, the editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best

defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to Manchester city centre. Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting

onto the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live. It was praised by judges for its “good schools, convenient transport connections, an amazingly well-stocked high street and stunning scenery”.

This year’s guide – the 11th – includes 72 locations across the UK and features more new entries than ever before.

The Sunday Times’ expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

The sponsor, Halifax, has provided the average house price for each location. Broadband speeds were provided by Thinkbroadband.com.

