Taking to social media the local RNLI team announced that the lifeboat ‘Saxon’ would be leaving. However, they went on to say that the absence should be temporary.

They said ‘Following a recent survey it was deemed necessary to take her in for some much needed work. We will shortly be welcoming a relief Trent class lifeboat to Donaghadee Harbour so that we can continue our work, Saving Lives At Sea.’

The team will use the time before the new craft arrives to update their training for the new technology on the relief lifeboat.

Supporters took to social media with messages of support for the team. Portrush RNLI said ‘Good luck and safe passage Saxon!’

Donaghadee has had a lifeboat station since 1910. A previous craft. the Sir Samuel Kelly rescued 33 souls from the Larne car ferry, the MV Princess Victoria which went down in 1953 with the loss of 135 lives. Coxwain Hugh Nelson was awarded the British Empire Medal for courage on that day.

Donaghadee's Trent class RNLI lifeboat Saxon