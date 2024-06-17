Donald Trump appears to have a dig at Rory McIlroy over US Open setback

Rory McIlroy reacts to missing a short putt at the 15th hole during the final round of the US Open golf tournament Sunday. Photo: (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

​Golf stars and celebrity fans have voiced support for Rory McIlroy after the US Open runner-up was accused of poor sportsmanship for failing to congratulate winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Effusive praise from Donald Trump for DeChambeau has also been interpreted as a dig at McIlroy – who seemed poised to win his first major title in ten years before dropping shots on three of the final four holes at Pinehurst on Sunday.​

Television footage showed the Co Down golfer visibly crushed as his rival putted for par on the 18th, having just played a superb chip from the greenside bunker.

McIlroy was then filmed heading straight to his car, with all reports suggesting that he left the North Carolina course immediately without a word to LIV Golf’s DeChambeau.

Many golf fans and pundits, particularly in the US, accused McIlroy – who was one of the LIV tour’s biggest critics – of being a sore loser for failing to congratulate the winner.

As US golf fans swamped social media with criticism of McIlroy’s “choke” under pressure over the final few holes, Donald Trump praised the “toughness and inner strength" of his friend DeChambeau, who “under massive pressure, he pulled off some of the greatest shots ever made”.

In May 2020, McIlroy strongly criticised the then president for his attempt to "politicise" the coronavirus pandemic, and said it was unlikely he would play golf with Trump again.

In his congratulatory social media message on Sunday evening Trump, who has close ties with LIV Golf, also said: “The U.S.A. could not be better represented. Congratulations also to LIV Golf for their genius in signing Bryson and other of the best Golfers in the World.”

Among those jumping to the defence of McIlroy were Team Europe Ryder Cup captains past and present.

Paul McGinley has backed his friend to bounce back from the huge setback.

"Congrats to Bryson on an enthralling day for golf. Many will kick Rory on his missed opportunity. He will take it on the chin, people underestimate his resilience. It’s another hard knock and a further step on the learning curve to unlocking these Majors again,” McGinley tweeted on Monday.

Current Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald sympathised with McIlroy on the “unbelievable heartbreak” of throwing away a two-shot lead.

Five-time runner-up in major tournaments Colin Montgomerie believes “negative thoughts” played a part in the fourth round slump, and that he “really felt for him” as he left the course.

"A lot of the media were saying he should have stayed for the press conference and stuff, but I understand as a player. He walked out with dignity, quite slowly and dignified,” Montgomerie told the i newspaper.

TV presenter Piers Morgan described the final stages as “insane,” and added: “Utter heartbreak for @McIlroyRory. 2 up with 5 to play, and missed two 3ft putts he hasn’t missed all season. Poor guy. Gutted for him”.