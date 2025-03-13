Donald Trump has praised Rory McIlroy calling him a 'talented' and 'fantastic' player
He also said MMA fighter Conor McGregor is "great" when asked who his favourite Irish person is.
Mr Trump made the comments while in the Oval Office for a meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin as part of St Patrick's Day engagements.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Mr Trump praised Mr McIlroy as one of his favourites
"I think Rory's great, he's a great golfer," he said.
"He just won two weeks ago, he's a great guy, I played golf with him three weeks ago and he's a really fantastic player.
"He's in good form too, when he played with me he played very well I can tell you. Rory is certainly one of the favourites, he's a very talented player."
Asked who his favourite Irish person is, Mr Trump said there were "many", before remarking: "I do happen to like your fighter."
"He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen," he said referring to Conor McGregor.
"Conor's great, right. But you have a lot of great Irish fighters actually, great fighters.
Mr Trump said: " Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why, because they're tough people, they're smart people and they're passionate people.
"I think your father was a great fighter, right?" Mr Trump said to Mr Martin.
"He was, yes," Mr Martin replied. "A very good defensive boxer. He was a good boxer, boxed for Ireland .