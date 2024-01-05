All Sections
Donnelly Group chairman awarded OBE in King’s New Year Honours

Terence Donnelly, executive chair of the family-owned Donnelly Motor Group in Northern Ireland, has been awarded an OBE for services to the motor industry in the New Year Honours list.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:52 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 18:52 GMT
The Donnelly Group was founded in 1930 and has since grown to eight sites across Northern Ireland and 32 franchises including Fiat, Honda, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.

Sue Robinson, chief executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) which represents car and commercial retailers across the UK, said: “NFDA would like to congratulate Terence Donnelly on receiving an OBE for services to the motor industry in Northern Ireland in the New Year Honours list.

Terence Donnelly, Executive Chair of the Donnelly Motor Group in Northern Ireland, has been awarded an OBE for services to the motor industry in the New Year Honours list. Credit: Submitted
“Terence is an engaged and active NFDA member in Northern Ireland and has been pivotal in establishing NFDA Northern Ireland and growing its influence with Northern Ireland government and decision makers.

“NFDA NI has worked constantly on issues facing automotive retailers in highlighting the lack of EV charging infrastructure and the large MOT backlog in the region.”

