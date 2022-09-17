Don’t miss out on your News Letter if shops are closed
On Monday, September 19, a large number of supermarkets and large stores are closing or opening later as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral.
Your News Letter will still be publishing on this momentous day bringing you all the latest news from Northern Ireland.
Local independent newsagents will in most cases still be open and we have increased supplies to these outlets so that you can still read your favourite newspaper, although note these may close at the time of the funeral too.
If you are unable to visit your local retailer on the day, most will be happy to save a copy for you if you contact them in advance.
Most Popular
-
1
This is the full route for the procession of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19 to Westminster Abbey and later onwards to Windsor Castle
-
2
Revealed: sectarian criminal history of Niall Sheerin – the man jailed for seven years for possession of the gun that killed Lyra McKee
-
3
Man detained after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
If you have a pre-paid voucher you can exchange this at all good local retailers, just mention you have a voucher if you are asking them to save you a copy.
If you do have any queries please email [email protected]
If you would like to pre-order a copy to be posted to you please visit EVENTBRITE LINK