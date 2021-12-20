Dormant Orange lodge at Trinity College Dublin revived after 55 years

TCD Orange lodge members with Grand Master Edward Stevenson (rear left) and dep Grand Master Harold Henning (rear right).

The TCD lodge was formally instituted on Friday by Grand Master Edward Stevenson along with deputy Grand Master Harold Henning.

A number of famous Orangemen have studied at TCD over the years, including Sir Edward Carson, Isaac Butt QC MP, Bishop Cyril Elliott and Rev Martin Smyth MP>

Speaking at the institution, Orange historian Quincey Dougan explained that Orangeism at the university dates back to the late 1790s and Lieutenant Colonel William Blacker of Co Armagh.

Afterwards, Mr Henning updated members on the Drew Nelson Legacy Project – including the purchase of a property in Belfast which will be transformed into a student centre. The TCD revival follows the success of university lodges Queen’s LOL 1845 and Ulster LOL 1984.

Students, staff and graduates from other Irish universities, where there isn’t already an Orange lodge will be welcome to join TCD lodge.