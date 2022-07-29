Mr Beattie has written to the DPP to ask if files from the Operation Kenova inquiry have been passed to the Public Prosecution Service and if they will make public any decisions to prosecute.

He said: “It is my understanding that some time ago the Operation Kenova investigatory team presented the PPS with a number of investigatory files for prosecution and that the PPS was due to take a decision regarding prosecutions in spring 2022.

“Up to now there has been no public comment from the PPS regarding this case, and I have therefore written to the DPP seeking confirmation that he has indeed received the files from the Operation Kenova, and asking them when a decision is likely to be made regarding these files.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie

Mr Beattie added: “I fully understand that this is a complicated process and the fact that the government’s Legacy Bill is progressing through Parliament does not make matters any easier, but it is my belief that these files should be progressed as soon as possible and the decisions around them made public.”

In response a PPS spokesperson said: “A number of files submitted by Operation Kenova concerning the alleged criminality of an agent known as ‘Stakeknife’ remain under active consideration.”

The PPS spokesperson continued: “These complex and extensive files concern a range of potential offences including murder, false imprisonment and assault.