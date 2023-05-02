News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Down Royal: 15 images of all the glitz and glamour at the racecourse on May Day

Club Mixers Race Day brought much of the glitterati out in their finest onto the Co Down course.

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:29 BST

Whilst the reason for being at Down Royal should be to see horse racing, many were only too glad to see what others were wearing.

Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Grainne Campbell, Lauren McCartney, Chloe O,Hagan and Sinead McGarvey pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

1. PEYE 010523KB1 0016_.jpg

Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Grainne Campbell, Lauren McCartney, Chloe O,Hagan and Sinead McGarvey pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Ellie McKee and Rebecca Moyle pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

2. PEYE 010523KB1 0002_.jpg

Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Ellie McKee and Rebecca Moyle pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st May 2023 - Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

4. PEYE 010523KB1 0007_.jpg

Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4