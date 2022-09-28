News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th September 2022 - Molson Coors Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse - Jade Hawthorne ,Adam Edgar Lucy and McCullough pictured at Down Royal.

Down Royal: 29 pictures from Student race Day

Students donned their glad rags at Down Royal Race Course earlier this week for the Molson Coors Student Race Day.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:07 am

Look through our picture gallery to see who you recognise.

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th September 2022 - Molson Coors Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse - Abbi Cullen,Cara McConnell and Eve Porter pictured at Down Royal.

Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Photo Sales

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th September 2022 - Molson Coors Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse - Catherine OConnor and Emma MacNeill pictured at Down Royal.

Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Photo Sales

3.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th September 2022 - Molson Coors Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse - Alex Gilheaney and Joey Ryan pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Photo Sales

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th September 2022 - Molson Coors Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse - Students from Cafe college pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Students
Next Page
Page 1 of 7