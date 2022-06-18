Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing - Ladies Day winner

Racing fans and Ireland’s style elite showed off their fashion credentials at the BoyleSports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse with Sarah McCulla from Kilkeel taking the Best Dressed Lady title.

The Best Dressed Competition was judged by Naomi Callanan from sponsor Zen Orthodontics and girl about town, model and fashionista, Nuala Meenehan, with Cool FM Breakfast Show Host and Fashion Stylist Rebecca McKinney hosting proceedings.

Sarah took home an amazing prize package of a luxury trip to Dubai worth over £3,000. Dubai is the shopper’s paradise of the 21st century and this luxury prize includes return flights and five-star accommodation.

Sarah was way out in front of the style stakes and stunned the judges with her outfit – a mix of boutique and high street style combining a classic cream polka dot dress from Little Mourne Boutique, headpiece from Susan Magee Millinery (both based in Kilkeel), shoes from River Island and bag from Shein.

Aidan Callanan, Principal Orthodontist and Director at Zen Orthodontics said: “As award-winning specialist orthodontic practice dedicated to giving patients the perfect life smile, we are delighted to have been part of this year’s competition.

“The standard of style was exceptional with ladies going the extra furlong to ensure they were top of the fashion stakes, making it an extremely difficult decision for our judges. Sarah really stood out in the crowd and we are delighted to crown her this year’s Best Dressed Lady.”

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “The BoyleSports Festival of Racing is one of the highlights of our racing calendar and is a superb day out for all. The spectacle of Ladies Day provides an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we’re delighted that Sarah has been chosen as our winner.”