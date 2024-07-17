​Downpatrick nurse Kate Hamill, 71, on five decades on the wards and why she's still going strong

By Helen McGurk
Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Kate Hamill pictured with four of her daughters who all work in healthcare L-R Eileen Quinn, Clodagh Hamill, Kate Hamill, Nuala Mageean and Aine CraigKate Hamill pictured with four of her daughters who all work in healthcare L-R Eileen Quinn, Clodagh Hamill, Kate Hamill, Nuala Mageean and Aine Craig
Kate Hamill pictured with four of her daughters who all work in healthcare L-R Eileen Quinn, Clodagh Hamill, Kate Hamill, Nuala Mageean and Aine Craig
​A 71-year-old nurse from Co Down is celebrating an incredible five decades of nursing at the Downe Hospital.

Kate Hamill from Downpatrick, a mother-of-10 now works with one of her daughter’s, patient flow co-ordinator Nuala Mageean, two days per week.

In fact, inspired by their dedicated mum, five of her daughters now all work in health and social care, four them in the South Eastern Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kate began her nursing career in 1970 before taking up a post in the Downe Hospital in 1976 and describes her five-plus decades in the profession as “very rewarding”.

Kate Hamill, 71, from Downpatrick loves her job as a nurse at Downe HospitalKate Hamill, 71, from Downpatrick loves her job as a nurse at Downe Hospital
Kate Hamill, 71, from Downpatrick loves her job as a nurse at Downe Hospital

“Being a nurse means everything to me. It is great to come out in the morning to go to work in the Downe. The Downe is such a lovely hospital to work in and everybody is just so friendly.”

Kate’s dedication to nursing and to patients shines through, no more so than when during a heavy snowfall, she braved the conditions, ‘knee deep in snow’, to walk the two and a half miles journey to get to the hospital.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kate, who is also well known in the area for her wonderful dress making talents, made personalised masks for staff, their families, school children and special masks for weddings/..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kate carries out her nursing duties two days per week in the Downe and as well as caring for her patients, she enjoys the camaraderie with her fellow nursing staff.

Kate Hamill during her younger days as a nurseKate Hamill during her younger days as a nurse
Kate Hamill during her younger days as a nurse

“There has been a lot of changes since I first came to the hospital. There were no computers back then, but the personal care to the patients remains the same.

"I love my work, helping others and caring for patients is my whole world, that and my family. I am so glad I picked this career.”

Kate’s daughter Nuala explained how her mum’s choice of career influenced her to follow in her footsteps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I started off my nursing career in the Royal Victoria Hospital and have been based in the Downe for five years now.

"Mummy has loved her nursing career, she has always loved coming to work and has made friends for life.”

Nuala added how immensely proud she is of her mum and fellow staff member.

“Not only did mummy have ten children, she looks after grandchildren on her days off and is known for her dress making skills around the country, she is amazing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “Mummy is always giving, nothing is a bother to her. The South Eastern Trust is such a lovely Trust to work in.

"Mum and her friend decided at 16 that they would go into nursing and they are still friends to this day. Mum is our world and nursing is her world.”

Related topics:DownpatrickRoyal Victoria Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice