Kate Hamill pictured with four of her daughters who all work in healthcare L-R Eileen Quinn, Clodagh Hamill, Kate Hamill, Nuala Mageean and Aine Craig

​A 71-year-old nurse from Co Down is celebrating an incredible five decades of nursing at the Downe Hospital.

Kate Hamill from Downpatrick, a mother-of-10 now works with one of her daughter’s, patient flow co-ordinator Nuala Mageean, two days per week.

In fact, inspired by their dedicated mum, five of her daughters now all work in health and social care, four them in the South Eastern Trust.

Kate began her nursing career in 1970 before taking up a post in the Downe Hospital in 1976 and describes her five-plus decades in the profession as “very rewarding”.

Kate Hamill, 71, from Downpatrick loves her job as a nurse at Downe Hospital

“Being a nurse means everything to me. It is great to come out in the morning to go to work in the Downe. The Downe is such a lovely hospital to work in and everybody is just so friendly.”

Kate’s dedication to nursing and to patients shines through, no more so than when during a heavy snowfall, she braved the conditions, ‘knee deep in snow’, to walk the two and a half miles journey to get to the hospital.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kate, who is also well known in the area for her wonderful dress making talents, made personalised masks for staff, their families, school children and special masks for weddings/..

Kate carries out her nursing duties two days per week in the Downe and as well as caring for her patients, she enjoys the camaraderie with her fellow nursing staff.

Kate Hamill during her younger days as a nurse

“There has been a lot of changes since I first came to the hospital. There were no computers back then, but the personal care to the patients remains the same.

"I love my work, helping others and caring for patients is my whole world, that and my family. I am so glad I picked this career.”

Kate’s daughter Nuala explained how her mum’s choice of career influenced her to follow in her footsteps.

“I started off my nursing career in the Royal Victoria Hospital and have been based in the Downe for five years now.

"Mummy has loved her nursing career, she has always loved coming to work and has made friends for life.”

Nuala added how immensely proud she is of her mum and fellow staff member.

“Not only did mummy have ten children, she looks after grandchildren on her days off and is known for her dress making skills around the country, she is amazing.”

She added: “Mummy is always giving, nothing is a bother to her. The South Eastern Trust is such a lovely Trust to work in.