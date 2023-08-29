News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Maureen, Debrogh, Michelle Murry and Bridgette Fitzsimmons Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Maureen, Debrogh, Michelle Murry and Bridgette Fitzsimmons Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Maureen, Debrogh, Michelle Murry and Bridgette Fitzsimmons Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-

Downpatrick Racecourse: Bank Holiday races on Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competition

Picture special from from Ladies Day at Downpatrick
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

Pictures by Matt Mackey/PressEye:

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Mandy O’Connor, Emmy Murry, Winnie McAvoy, Laura Brennan and Claire McAvoy Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-

1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Mandy O’Connor, Emmy Murry, Winnie McAvoy, Laura Brennan and Claire McAvoy Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Mandy O’Connor, Emmy Murry, Winnie McAvoy, Laura Brennan and Claire McAvoy Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:- Photo: Matt Mackey:-

Photo Sales
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Gaby Price, Savanna Daly, Aaron brown and Will copper Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-

2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Gaby Price, Savanna Daly, Aaron brown and Will copper Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Gaby Price, Savanna Daly, Aaron brown and Will copper Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:- Photo: Matt Mackey:-

Photo Sales
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Ally and Faith Hammond Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-

3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Ally and Faith Hammond Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Ally and Faith Hammond Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:- Photo: Matt Mackey:-

Photo Sales
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:-

4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2023 Downpatrick Racecourse Ladies day Featuring the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady" and "Best Dressed Gentleman" Competitions. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye:- Photo: Matt Mackey:-

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page