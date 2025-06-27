Dr Terry Cross OBE - the entrepreneur using business as a force for good in Northern Ireland

Dr Terry Cross OBE could be described as an old-school entrepreneur—someone who, having succeeded in business, is keeping the spirit of Victorian philanthropy alive by giving back to his local community.

The Northern Ireland man may not have built a model town for his workers, such as that constructed by George Cadbury in 1893 for workers at his Birmingham chocolate factory, but Dr Cross believes "there is a moral obligation to give back.”

And he has done so, funding a number of life-changing and life-enhancing projects for people across Northern Ireland.

But sadly, a personal loss was to galvanise his innate sense of social responsibility.

Dr Terry Cross OBE with actor James Nesbitt and son, Patrick Cross at Hinch Distillery

“I have been blessed with four children: sons Patrick and David, and daughters Lisa and Sinead. I sadly lost David to malignant melanoma at 33 (in 2010). It is a devastating loss that has deeply shaped my philanthropic work,” said Dr Cross, adding that, “losing David changed everything.”

He funded a £190,000 melanoma research bursary at Ulster University in his son’s memory, and continues to support vital research into the disease, alongside early detection projects that raise awareness of the dangers of excessive sun exposure and other risk factors.

Dr Cross also established The David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, which supports cross-community initiatives, young people, and health programmes across Northern Ireland.

“One such initiative is ForSight NI, a cause close to my heart, which I’ve supported with £250,000 to help improve access to eye health and vision services for people across Northern Ireland.

Dr Terry Cross OBE meeting King Charles III (then HRH The Prince of Wales) during a British Red Cross event

"The sight-saving equipment for the Children’s Eye Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital means a great deal to me. I was proud to help fund advanced screening technology that is now in use across Northern Ireland.

"This equipment is potentially saving the eyesight of up to 3,000 children every year, including premature babies and those with complex medical needs. Knowing that this technology is not only improving outcomes but changing lives here in Northern Ireland — giving children the best possible start in life — is something I find incredibly moving and rewarding.”

Dr Terry Cross is a man of many parts: entrepreneur, philanthropist, family man, vineyard owner, charity president, and company chairman.

But rewind the clock, and his story begins above a corner shop in North Belfast, from where he launched Delta Print & Packaging in 1979.

Dr Terry Cross OBE with actress Victoria Smurfit, ForSight NI Charity Ambassador, marking the donation of specialist eye screening equipment to at the Royal Victoria Hospital

“I didn’t have a grand plan,” he recalled of that time, “Just a vision and determination.”

That vision became a international packaging empire, supplying global giants like McDonald’s, KFC, Nokia, and Motorola, and employing over 6,000 people across China, India, Poland, Bordeaux and Belfast.

“Starting out during the Troubles wasn’t easy,” he says. “Hiring, exporting — everything came with added pressure. But we persisted.

"I never imagined the scale it would reach, but I’m proud that I secured continued employment for staff when I sold it in 2016 ”- testament to his long-held belief in doing right by people.

After selling Delta Print & Packaging for £80m, he might have put his feet up or spent his days idling in luxury beach resorts, but instead, Dr Cross reinvented himself.

On St Patrick’s Day, 2000, he bought the renaissance Château de la Ligne in Bordeaux. The property had not seen a vine on its land since 1956, but Dr Cross renovated the chateau back to its glory days. In addition, he employed some of the greatest talent in France to plant new vineyards and bring winemaking back to its cellars.

"It was this that reignited my passion for quality food and drink — and sparked the idea of launching Hinch Distillery years later,” he said.

Now the largest independent distillery in Northern Ireland, Hinch, an award-winning Irish whiskey and gin producer —nestled between Ballynahinch and Belfast, opened in 2021 after a £15 million investment by Dr Cross.

"We launched during the pandemic, talk about a baptism of fire. But again, resilience, belief and a strong team saw us through,” he said.

Meanwhile, Biopax — his Belfast-based sustainable packaging firm — is preparing to double its factory size and roll out new innovations in sustainable packaging.

Born in 1950, Terry Cross grew up on the Antrim Road in North Belfast. After “five formative years” in the Merchant Navy, he returned home to work in the Civil Service. He studied Business at Ulster University, specialising in purchasing and supply and qualified as a Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (MCIPS) in 1981.

The core values that have guided his work over the years are, he said, “integrity, innovation, impact and faith.”

“I believe in doing things the right way, whether it’s how we treat staff, the quality of our products, or the way we support the wider community. Corporate social responsibility is not an optional extra; it is a fundamental part of how I conduct business.

"I’ve been fortunate in business, and with that comes responsibility. I’ve always felt a deep commitment to the community, whether through the Red Cross (Northern Ireland), supporting charities like ForSight NI, or contributing to causes in sport, music and education.

"For me, it’s never been about recognition; it’s about making a real, lasting difference. When you are blessed with success, I believe there is a moral obligation to give back.”

Dr Cross believes in supporting causes where he can make a “meaningful impact”.

"That’s causes rooted in community, health, education and reconciliation. I often look at whether my involvement can spark further support or fill a critical gap. Improving employment prospects for young people is something I care deeply about, and I’m proud to be guided by our trustees — Rev Stanley Gamble, Rev Bill Shaw and Fr Gary Donegan — who keep us connected to the heart of the communities we serve.”

In terms of who has influenced him most, personally or professionally, he’s unequivocal.

“My son David, without question. He’s had a lasting influence on me personally. Professionally, the

people I’ve worked with, those who have challenged me, supported me, and stood by me through

difficult times. Business can be lonely at the top but I’ve never forgotten the value of a good team.”

Over the years, Dr Cross has received many honours, which are, he said, “deeply appreciated”, but are not why he does what he does.

"Being named an Honourable Citizen of China or receiving an OBE are honours I carry with humility. The greatest reward is seeing the positive ripple effect of my work, in lives changed, jobs created and futures made brighter.”

And it seems the serial entrepreneur has no plans to slow down.

“There are always ideas in the pipeline. I believe in staying curious — innovation doesn’t stop with age or accolades.”

When he does take a break, he enjoys time at Château de la Ligne, where his passions for family, wine, history and design come together.