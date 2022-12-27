Two of the victims were Patrick Rogers from Cookstown and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy from Dungannon.

The collision occurred on the Dungannon Road shortly before 3.30pm on December 26.

Mr Rogers, 26, was the driver of a red Nissan X-Trail, with Mrs Duffy, 52, his wife and four children also in the vehicle.

Patrick Rogers

His wife and children are being treated for injured, which are not believed to be life-threatening, in hospital.

The driver of a VW Golf, being driven by a woman aged 80, also died as a result of the two-car collision.

PSNI Superintendent Stephen Murray, District Commander for Mid Ulster, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of the people who lost their lives on our roads. Any loss of life is a cause of great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas.

“I’d also like to commend members of the public who provided assistance at the scene of this collision and our officers and other emergency services for their caring and professional approach in these very tragic circumstances.

Family image of Mary Duffy released by PSNI

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22."

