Drone footage has emerged of the new cycle and foot bridge in Craigavon which is currently being erected near the City Park.

The old bridge had been removed in 2023 due to structural concerns and now the new bridge is almost completed.

Drone footage, taken by local man Eamonn McCann, shows the extent of the work already completed.

The Moylinn East bridge has been an essential asset to many visiting Craigavon City Park and South Lakes Leisure Centre. It has also been the main route for many schoolchildren to get to school.

Work is almost complete at the new Moylinn cycle and footbridge in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

It is also seen as an important link around the Black Paths that knit Craigavon together.