Drone footage and images show scale of new Moylinn cycle and footbridge in Craigavon which is almost finished
The old bridge had been removed in 2023 due to structural concerns and now the new bridge is almost completed.
Drone footage, taken by local man Eamonn McCann, shows the extent of the work already completed.
The Moylinn East bridge has been an essential asset to many visiting Craigavon City Park and South Lakes Leisure Centre. It has also been the main route for many schoolchildren to get to school.
It is also seen as an important link around the Black Paths that knit Craigavon together.
Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins said: “This replacement bridge represents a £750k investment in active travel infrastructure for the Craigavon area and I am sure the local community, who have been using a temporary route since the original bridge was removed in 2023, will welcome the start of the construction phase.”