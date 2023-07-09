Drumcree Sunday parade: Orange Order marks 25 years since Garvaghy Road ban - 15 images
A larger than normal parade to mark the 25th year since Portadown Orangemen were banned from walking the Garvaghy Road took place today.
After the traditional Drumcree church service, Orangemen walked as far as police lines and held a short protest. A spokesman for the Orange Order said the Sunday protests would continue until the route was restored.
Pictures by Pacemaker and Press Eye.
