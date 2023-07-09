News you can trust since 1737
The parade makes its way to the police barricade where it is stopped from continuing
The parade makes its way to the police barricade where it is stopped from continuing

Drumcree Sunday parade: Orange Order marks 25 years since Garvaghy Road ban - 15 images

A larger than normal parade to mark the 25th year since Portadown Orangemen were banned from walking the Garvaghy Road took place today.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

After the traditional Drumcree church service, Orangemen walked as far as police lines and held a short protest. A spokesman for the Orange Order said the Sunday protests would continue until the route was restored.

Pictures by Pacemaker and Press Eye.

Portadown Orangemen are stopped at police lines at Drumcree

1. Drumcree Sunday 2023

Portadown Orangemen are stopped at police lines at Drumcree Photo:

Portadown Orangemen parade from Drumcree Church to police lines

2. Drumcree Sunday 2023

Portadown Orangemen parade from Drumcree Church to police lines Photo:

Orangemen are stopped at the police barricade at Drumcree

3. Drumcree Sunday 2023

Orangemen are stopped at the police barricade at Drumcree Photo:

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson makes a speech

4. Drumcree Sunday 2023

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson makes a speech Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

