Dual accolades for Liberty NI for being a ‘best place to work’

The industry leader in digital innovation has been placed number 19 in a list of 24 Large Organisations (251 – 1,000 employees) being recognised in the Best Workplaces in Tech. The prestigious accolade recognises businesses that have put practices in place that promote employee wellbeing, prioritise enjoyment at work and create a positive culture of recognition and appreciation.

For Liberty IT, this includes an extensive number of initiatives across the business, including the introduction of a new Learning and Development Portal which offers over 300 learning resources and has led to a 20% increase in training hours across the company and a new Consultancy Programme aimed at fostering new ways of thinking and unleashing the potential of its people and teams.

Liberty IT is the key driver behind the global digital enablement journey for parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Jonathan White, Liberty IT’s senior director of engineering, said: “It is fantastic to be named as one of the ‘Best Workplaces in Tech’ for the fourth consecutive year. At Liberty IT, we view every aspect of our business through the lens of innovation. We use new technologies and open frameworks to innovate and inspire. Every day brings new challenges and perspectives, and our teams embrace these opportunities to make things better. This recognition is for everyone at Liberty IT as we all play an important role in building a great place to work.”