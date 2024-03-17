The Duchess of Edinburgh reviews the parade at Thiepval Barracks in LisburnThe Duchess of Edinburgh reviews the parade at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment (2 R IRISH) at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn on Saturday, seeing them mark St Patrick’s Day with a parade and presentation of shamrock.
This was Her Royal Highness’ first visit to 2 R IRISH as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment since being handed the military role in August 2023.

Her Royal Highness presented the first shamrock to Sergeant George Horner, a D-Day veteran, followed by officers and warrant officers of 2 R IRISH.

The Commanding Officer of 2 R IRISH said: “It is such an honour to have Her Royal Highness present at our parade today to presenting shamrocks to our rangers, veterans, and cadets, and to meet our families.

"It is very much a family day for the regiment, and it was great to have our new Colonel-in-Chief share the day with the regimental family in Northern Ireland.”

Following the parade, the beloved R IRISH mascot ‘Brian Boru X’, affectionately known as Conri, had the honour of meeting Her Royal Highness who then went on to meet soldiers and their families and cadets.

