This was Her Royal Highness’ first visit to 2 R IRISH as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment since being handed the military role in August 2023.

Her Royal Highness presented the first shamrock to Sergeant George Horner, a D-Day veteran, followed by officers and warrant officers of 2 R IRISH.

The Commanding Officer of 2 R IRISH said: “It is such an honour to have Her Royal Highness present at our parade today to presenting shamrocks to our rangers, veterans, and cadets, and to meet our families.

"It is very much a family day for the regiment, and it was great to have our new Colonel-in-Chief share the day with the regimental family in Northern Ireland.”

Following the parade, the beloved R IRISH mascot ‘Brian Boru X’, affectionately known as Conri, had the honour of meeting Her Royal Highness who then went on to meet soldiers and their families and cadets.

1 . Duchess of Edinburgh Duchess of Edinburgh presents a shamrock to a member of 2 R Irish Photo: Mark Owens

2 . Duchess of Edinburgh Duchess of Edinburgh presents D-Day veteran Sergeant George Horner with his shamrock Photo: Mark Owens