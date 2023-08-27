Dulse, yellowman and much, much more! Thousands set to flock to Ballycastle for Ould Lammas Fair
Thousands of people will flock to the seaside town to see it transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets selling traditional favourites such as dulse, yellowman and much, much more.
The event’s historic origins will continue to be celebrated at Fairhill Street, where traditional horse trading will take place.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has been a staple of Ballycastle for centuries – it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the year’s tourism calendar.
“This fantastic event holds a very special place in the hearts of local people. For generations, the Ould Lammas Fair has brought families, friends and communities together and I look forward to seeing the town full of people enjoying dulse, yellowman and everything else it has to offer.”