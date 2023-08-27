Dulse, yellowman and much, much more! Thousands set to flock to Ballycastle for Ould Lammas Fair

Ellie McGarry and Orla McHenry tries some dulse and yellow man from the Dessert Bar in Ballycastle, a family business that has been procuring Dulse and making Yellow Man for generations for thousands who descend on Ballycastle for the 400-year-old Lammas Fair. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Thousands of people will flock to the seaside town to see it transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets selling traditional favourites such as dulse, yellowman and much, much more.

The event’s historic origins will continue to be celebrated at Fairhill Street, where traditional horse trading will take place.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has been a staple of Ballycastle for centuries – it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the year’s tourism calendar.