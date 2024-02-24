Dungannon Presbyterian church to honour memory of late Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers with service of thanksgiving
Sunday will see Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney officially rename one of the halls as ‘The Rodgers Room’ and dedicate extensive renovations that have also taken place.
Dr Rodgers was minister of the church from 1965 to 1996 and served as Irish Presbyterian moderator for the year 1993-1994.
He passed away in 2022.
Looking forward to the special service, Dungannon’s minister the Rev Alan Thompson said the congregation had wanted to honour the memory of Dr Rodgers, for some time.
“Tomorrow’s service of thanksgiving will be a special day as we give thanks to God for completion of the renovations.
"We are very thankful that Dr Mawhinney can come and preach, and dedicate our renovated entrance and the 'Rodgers Room' itself,” said Mr Thompson.