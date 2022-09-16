Alderman Devenney began by paying tribute to the Queen saying: “It was with great sadness that on Thursday, September 8 we learned of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and on behalf of the DUP I would like to send our party’s sincere, heartfelt condolences to the Royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“There is a deep sense of shock throughout the UK, Northern Ireland and the world and I would have to put on record and say with appreciation all the words of condolences spoken by the local parties here in Northern Ireland and from across the world.

“The Queen’s reign was an incredible reign spanning 70 years, the longest serving monarch in history, recently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The Queen demonstrated a steadfast, gracious and noble leadership and selfless service to all subjects.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Like the rest of us, the Queen was a mum, she was a grandma and a great grandma and with great sadness when we learnt of the passing of Her Majesty I was really disappointed to see that some people took to social media to arrange an event at the Creggan shops to have a cavalcade through the city. This was just to mock the death of Her Majesty The Queen and that cavalcade took place with a number of cars blowing horns and flying flags, tricolour, singing and passing bars.

“As they passed those bars some patrons joined in and some of them were singing Lizzie is in her box and I think it is totally, totally unacceptable.

“I would say she was a mother and a grandma and a great grandma and I would ask these people who took part in this to reflect on their actions because sooner and I hope it is later they will lose their mother, grandma or great grandma and it will be a difficult time. I would put on record that this is no reflection on the good people in the Creggan.

Alderman Devenney then passed congratulations on behalf of the DUP to the new King and wished him ‘God’s richest blessings in the year ahead.’