All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Emma Little Pengelly celebrate Ireland's rugby win in Dublin

Senior DUP figures were in Dublin on Saturday to celebrate Ireland’s 31-7 win against Wales in the Six Nations rugby.
By Mark Rainey
Published 25th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Emma Little Pengelly at Ireland rugby match. Emma Little Pengelly social mediaSir Jeffrey Donaldson and Emma Little Pengelly at Ireland rugby match. Emma Little Pengelly social media
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Emma Little Pengelly at Ireland rugby match. Emma Little Pengelly social media

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly posted a photograph on social media of herself along with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the match at the Aviva stadium.

On X, she said: “Well done to @IRFURugby on a great victory against Wales! Equalling the all-time Six Nations record of 11 consecutive wins and so lovely to be down at the Aviva with @J_Donaldson_MP this afternoon to support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “Took the opportunity in Dublin to talk about our incredibly rich heritage – proud Anglo-Irish and Ulster-Scots – and our role in the very fabric of our Isle, we are the people of JB Yeats, Beckett, Oscar Wilde, Iris Murdoch, Lavery, of Jameson's and Guinness..and much more!”

In a separate message, Ms Little Pengelly said: “I am determined to create better understanding of the incredible role of the British, Anglo-Irish and Ulster Scots in this place we call home. We have been a huge part, a positive part of this place we all love @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD.”

Related topics:Jeffrey DonaldsonDUPIrelandWalesSix NationsAviva