DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Emma Little Pengelly celebrate Ireland's rugby win in Dublin
Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly posted a photograph on social media of herself along with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the match at the Aviva stadium.
On X, she said: “Well done to @IRFURugby on a great victory against Wales! Equalling the all-time Six Nations record of 11 consecutive wins and so lovely to be down at the Aviva with @J_Donaldson_MP this afternoon to support.
She added: “Took the opportunity in Dublin to talk about our incredibly rich heritage – proud Anglo-Irish and Ulster-Scots – and our role in the very fabric of our Isle, we are the people of JB Yeats, Beckett, Oscar Wilde, Iris Murdoch, Lavery, of Jameson's and Guinness..and much more!”
In a separate message, Ms Little Pengelly said: “I am determined to create better understanding of the incredible role of the British, Anglo-Irish and Ulster Scots in this place we call home. We have been a huge part, a positive part of this place we all love @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD.”