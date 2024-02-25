Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Emma Little Pengelly at Ireland rugby match. Emma Little Pengelly social media

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly posted a photograph on social media of herself along with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the match at the Aviva stadium.

On X, she said: “Well done to @IRFURugby on a great victory against Wales! Equalling the all-time Six Nations record of 11 consecutive wins and so lovely to be down at the Aviva with @J_Donaldson_MP this afternoon to support.

She added: “Took the opportunity in Dublin to talk about our incredibly rich heritage – proud Anglo-Irish and Ulster-Scots – and our role in the very fabric of our Isle, we are the people of JB Yeats, Beckett, Oscar Wilde, Iris Murdoch, Lavery, of Jameson's and Guinness..and much more!”