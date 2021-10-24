DUP MLA Peter Weir ‘says goodbye’ to mum Peggy aged 93

DUP MLA Peter Weir. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The DUP MLA and former education minister said his mum Peggy passed away at the Ulster Hospital late on Saturday night aged 93.

In a message posted on social media on Sunday afternoon, Mr Weir said his mother enjoyed a “long and happy life”.

“I rarely use Facebook for anything particularly personal, but very sadly I am letting people know that my mum, Margaret (Peggy) Weir passed away late last night at the Ulster Hospital,” he said.

“Thankfully both my sister and myself were able to see her on Friday and Saturday and say our goodbyes.

“My mum was 93, a loving daughter, wife, mother, nana and friend, and was much loved in return. She had a long and happy life, although in recent times, particularly the last few months her quality of life was very diminished.”

Mr Weir said his mum enriched his life and “so many others”.

He added: “She had a strong Christian faith, and goes to a better life, safe in the hands of Jesus.”

Among those expressing condolences were SDLP MLAs Sinéad Bradley and Cara Hunter, as well as Alliance MLA Judith Cochrane.

Sinéad Bradley said: “So sorry to read this Peter. Thinking of you and your family. May your mother, Peggy, Rest in Peace.”

Ms Bradley’s SDLP colleague Cara Hunter said: “So sorry for your loss Peter. Thinking of you and your family at this incredibly sad time.”