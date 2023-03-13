DUP MP ​Jim Shannon: Lineker is Leicester City idol but he overstepped mark with Nazi tweet

The BBC’s decision on Friday to stand down Lineker, who started his career at his hometown club Leicester and famously presented Match of the Day in his underpants after they won the league, prompted a growing number of its sports presenters to boycott their shows.

But Mr Shannon says that much as he admires Lineker he was wrong to venture into the realms of politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think Lineker stepped over the line, irrespective of my feeling on the issue because I would have a lot of sympathy in relation to asylum seekers.

Gary Lineker outside his home in London

"Lineker has got himself involved, he didn’t need to. I’ve a big sympathy for him because he’s a former Leicester City star. He’s a star who has got an influence. He stepped over the line on this one.

"He doesn’t need to get involved in politics, he’s a football pundit and that’s what he should focus his attention on. If he doesn’t back down on this I think the BBC will have to let him go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile BBC Sport NI has said an investigation is underway after its Twitter account liked posts which were critical of Lineker.

The posts were from politicians Kate Hoey and Edwin Poots.

DUP MP Jim Shannon who is a Leicester City fan believes Gary Lineker overstepped the mark with his tweet

House of Lords peer Baroness Hoey tweeted: “Gary Lineker is entitled to his views – he is not entitled to use his privileged position as a BBC commentator to preach when he is paid by the licence fee to comment on football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a publicly owned broadcaster. If he doesn’t like that he can go to a privately run TV station.”

Former DUP leader Mr Poots said on Saturday: “I seldom watch BBC, but will tune in for Match of the Day tonight. It used to be my favourite programme.”

Both the tweets were liked by the BBC Sport NI Twitter account then later unliked.

BBC Sport NI liked tweets from Edwin Poots and Kate Hoey criticising Gary Lineker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “This was done in error and is a serious mistake.

“It was remedied quickly and an investigation into what happened is now underway.”

Speaking in support of the former England striker Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood said: “What sort of a situation is it where Fiona Bruce minimises domestic violence, interjecting and at pains to say Stanley Johnson breaking his wife's nose was a ‘one off’ and yet a statement by Gary Lineker standing up for decency and the rule of law is a problem? Whole thing is stinking rotten.

She added: “Fair play to Ian Wright and Alan Shearer for pulling out of MOTD in solidarity – good luck to the production team trying to make it work without all of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent politician Trevor Lunn said: “Gary Lineker speaks his mind and if BBC don’t approve they have options around how to deal with him.