Gregory Campbell MP. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mr Campbell has been the MP for East Londonderry since 2001.

A major Conservative donor and three other MPs have also been awarded honours – including businessman Mohamed Mansour, who gave £5 million to the Tories in 2023.

Mr Mansour is a senior treasurer at the party and has been knighted for business, charity and political service.

Philip Davies, whose wife is the Government’s “common sense” minister Esther McVey, has been knighted for public and parliamentary service.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, who led a review of football governance in the wake of proposals for a breakaway European Super League, has been given a damehood for public and parliamentary service.

Farming minister Mark Spencer has also been given a knighthood, while Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin becomes a dame.

The Prime Minister recommended the honours to the King.

Shipley MP Sir Philip told the PA news agency: “Obviously I’m absolutely delighted. I’m somewhat flabbergasted as well, to be honest. It feels very surreal and I’m somewhat in shock.”

He added: “I’m just immensely grateful to everybody who has enabled it to happen.”