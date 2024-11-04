During Befriending Week young volunteer Amy Donald encourages others to share their time with people who need it most
Young volunteer Amy Donald (23) from Holywood joined Volunteer Now’s befriending scheme earlier this year. Amy fits her role as a volunteer befriender around her job at George Best Belfast City Airport where she works in Special Assistance.
She said: “I’ve always wanted to help older people so started looking into opportunities and that’s how I found Volunteer Now. “After I applied to be a befriender I had a meeting so Volunteer Now could get to know me and once everything was completed I was matched with a gentleman named Mike. Mike’s wife has health issues and has to attend treatment a few times a week for several hours at a time. Mike had been suffering from feelings of isolation and loneliness and really just needed someone to spend some time with him while his wife was out of the house and to help him feel more connected. “Volunteer Now came along to my first befriending session with Mike and from there we just hit it off! Despite there being 60 years between us, he now feels like one of my closest friends in the world. I visit with Mike every week. He has taught me to play chess and Scrabble. I love listening to stories from his childhood. Mike keeps me up to date on current affairs and we usually enjoy our chat with a slice of tasty cake that his wife has baked.” Amy added: “My visits with Mike have helped lift his spirits and recently he told me I’m like the daughter he never had, which was just so special to hear. His wife also tells me she really appreciates knowing that Mike isn’t alone while she goes to hospital. “What Mike doesn’t maybe realise is how much visiting with him has helped me. I come out of his home each time feeling 10 times happier. I would encourage anyone, no matter what age or stage you’re at in life, to think about becoming a befriender. It’s so rewarding, enjoyable and in fact, my employer even told me it helped me stand out in the recruitment process. The best part of my year has been gaining a new friend in Mike and he’s someone I will never forget.”
Volunteer Now’s befriending scheme has successfully been supporting isolated older people for many years. Volunteers provide a couple of hours a week of friendship and can make a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of the service users. Victoria O’Neill, Volunteer Now, said: “Quite simply, volunteers change lives. We can’t thank people like Amy enough for spending her time with people who need it most. It’s our hope that by hearing stories like that of she and Mike, many others will feel inspired to apply to become a volunteer befriender.”
To find out more about befriending opportunities visit www.volunteernow.co.uk or call 028 9023 2020.