Volunteer Now, is highlighting the impact that being a volunteer befriender can have on people experiencing feelings of isolation or loneliness during this Befriending Week, which runs until November 7.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to help older people so started looking into opportunities and that’s how I found Volunteer Now. “After I applied to be a befriender I had a meeting so Volunteer Now could get to know me and once everything was completed I was matched with a gentleman named Mike. Mike’s wife has health issues and has to attend treatment a few times a week for several hours at a time. Mike had been suffering from feelings of isolation and loneliness and really just needed someone to spend some time with him while his wife was out of the house and to help him feel more connected. “Volunteer Now came along to my first befriending session with Mike and from there we just hit it off! Despite there being 60 years between us, he now feels like one of my closest friends in the world. I visit with Mike every week. He has taught me to play chess and Scrabble. I love listening to stories from his childhood. Mike keeps me up to date on current affairs and we usually enjoy our chat with a slice of tasty cake that his wife has baked.” Amy added: “My visits with Mike have helped lift his spirits and recently he told me I’m like the daughter he never had, which was just so special to hear. His wife also tells me she really appreciates knowing that Mike isn’t alone while she goes to hospital. “What Mike doesn’t maybe realise is how much visiting with him has helped me. I come out of his home each time feeling 10 times happier. I would encourage anyone, no matter what age or stage you’re at in life, to think about becoming a befriender. It’s so rewarding, enjoyable and in fact, my employer even told me it helped me stand out in the recruitment process. The best part of my year has been gaining a new friend in Mike and he’s someone I will never forget.”